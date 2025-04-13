Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$488.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.9 million.

LOAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

LOAR opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 366.47. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

