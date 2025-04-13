Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,972 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,970 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

