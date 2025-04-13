LSV Asset Management Sells 60,800 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $313,454.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,032.46. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $845.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

