MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,330. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager David Dowden bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $49,236.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,236. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

