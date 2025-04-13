Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 300 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ameren were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Ameren by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ameren Stock Performance
AEE opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
