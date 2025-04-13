Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,120 shares.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 83.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
