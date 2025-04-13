Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the period. NICE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in NICE were worth $281,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $238.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

