Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRNW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Fidelity Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.