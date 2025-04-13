Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 52,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

