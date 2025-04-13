Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 561,502 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,502 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Prologis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

