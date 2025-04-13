Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 653,286 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653,286 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $169,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.95.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

