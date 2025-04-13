Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $184,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total value of $500,462.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

