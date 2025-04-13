Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on March 26th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 2/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/17/2025.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.35 and a 200-day moving average of $609.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total value of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,453 shares of company stock valued at $326,680,904 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.38.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

