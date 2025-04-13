MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.7% increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
