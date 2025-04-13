Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
MS opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
