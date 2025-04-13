Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $172,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $110.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

