MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 14.6% increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.22.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

