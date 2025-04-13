Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

