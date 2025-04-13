Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

