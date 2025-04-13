nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $23.86 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

