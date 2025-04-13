Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 1.3 %

TWLO stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

