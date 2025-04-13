Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veracyte by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veracyte stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

