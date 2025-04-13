Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.86.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
