Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $165,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Newmont Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

