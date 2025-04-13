Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Aflac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Aflac Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

