Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

