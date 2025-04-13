NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $696,599,000 after buying an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.