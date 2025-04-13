Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Boosted by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372,024 shares during the period. Nordstrom comprises 2.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

