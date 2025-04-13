Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 5.7 %

NTR opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

