Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

