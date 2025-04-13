Nutshell Asset Management Ltd Takes $11.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000. Alphabet comprises about 7.1% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

