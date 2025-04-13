Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NPCT opened at $9.91 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

