Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
