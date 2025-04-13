Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

