O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 803 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.