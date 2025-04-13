O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

