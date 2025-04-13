O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $89.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.