O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 131.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,761 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,007,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 278,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

