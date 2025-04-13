OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.67 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

