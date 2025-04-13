Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $811,200.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Onestream Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OS opened at $19.57 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the first quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Onestream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
