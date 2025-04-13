Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $811,200.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Onestream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OS opened at $19.57 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the first quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Onestream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

