Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.