Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

