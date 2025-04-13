Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 601 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,977,000 after purchasing an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.12 and a 200-day moving average of $376.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.