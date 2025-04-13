Optimize Financial Inc Invests $359,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.