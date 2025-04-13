Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $219,000 Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRC. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

