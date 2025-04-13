Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $221.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

