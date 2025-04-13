Optimize Financial Inc Takes $236,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.42. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

