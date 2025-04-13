Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Purchases $50,325.00 in Stock

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. This represents a 1.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.10. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVLA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

