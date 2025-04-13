Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:POU opened at C$15.94 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on POU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.88.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,595.90. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,838. 45.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

