PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

