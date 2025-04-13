Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,418 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10,997.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,185,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 381,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

