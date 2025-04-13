Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Reduced by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

